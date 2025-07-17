'Dance class starting soon': Arshdeep Singh's viral Punjabi dance lesson for Kuldeep Yadav amidst England series steals the show

In a video shared by Arshdeep on his official Instagram account, the left-arm seamer was seen capturing the moment while performing the step, with Kuldeep mimicking him.

It seems like Indian cricket team player Arshdeep Singh has been giving dance lessons to his teammate Kuldeep Yadav. This happened during their current Test series against England. Arshdeep posted a video on his Instagram account where he's doing a Punjabi dance move and filming himself. In the background, you can see Kuldeep trying to copy the dance. Arshdeep joked in the caption, saying dance class starting soon.

This fun interaction happened because Kuldeep and Arshdeep are the only bowlers on the team who haven't played in the Test series yet. Kuldeep has played 13 Tests since his debut in 2017. Arshdeep, on the other hand is waiting to play his first Test match. Although he was selected for this series, he hasn't had a chance to play. People are guessing that Arshdeep might finally get to play in the fourth Test in Manchester.

India's Manchester Challenge

India is in a tough spot as they try to win their first Test match ever at Old Trafford in Manchester. Winning this match would tie the five-match series at 2-2. The team's past record at this location is not so good. Since 1936, they have had five draws and lost four times in nine Tests. The weather in Manchester is known for being rainy, which could affect the game and make it harder for India to win.

The team is trying to recover from a bad loss in the Lord's Test. On the last day, they needed 135 runs to win and had six wickets left. But they struggled and went from 58/4 to 112/8. Even though Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah played well, England won by 22 runs. This put England ahead in the series, with a score of 2-1.

