Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for DEL vs TAM in PKL 2021-22

The last match of January 1 will feature Dabang Delhi and Tamil Thalaivas in match number 27 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22.

The table-toppers Dabang Delhi will have a chance to further extend their lead at the top when they take on Tamil Thalaivas. Dabang Delhi are the only unbeaten team in the league so far with 18 points from their 4 matches. In their previous game, they defeated Bengal Warriors by a hefty margin of 52-35.

Tamil Thalaivas, on the other hand, have won just one game and are subsequently languishing in sixth place. The franchise from South India defeated Puneri Paltan by 36-26 in their previous fixture thereby picking up their first win of the campaign. That being said, judging by the kind of form both teams have been in, Dabang Delhi have an upper hand over Tamil Thalaivas.

Dream11 Prediction - Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas

DEL vs TAM Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas match today.

Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas: Predicted Lineups

Dabang Delhi: Naveen Kumar, Vijay Malik, Jeeva Kumar, Manjeet Chhillar, Joginder Singh Narwal, Sandeep Narwal, Ajay Thakur

Tamil Thalaivas: Ajinkya Pawar, Manjeet, Surjeet Singh, Sagar, Sahil Singh, K. Prapanjan, Ashish

Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas: My Dream11 Team

J Narwal, S Singh, S Narwal, Vijay, Naveen Kumar, A Pawar, A Malik

Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas: Match details

The match will be played on January 1, 2021, Saturday. It will start at 9:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre. Watch it Live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar App.