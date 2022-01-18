Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for DEL vs PAT in PKL 2022

Match number 62 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 will be a blockbuster top of the table clash between Dabang Delhi and Patna Pirates.

While Dabang Delhi have 37 points to show from 10 matches, they are in third place on the table, one place below their opponents of the night Patna Pirates, who are in second place, with 39 points.

The Pirates are level on points with league leaders Bengaluru Bulls, albeit they've played a game less, and tonight both Dabang Delhi and Patna Pirates will fancy their chances to register a win and go top of the league standings.

The match in Bengaluru should be a high-octane fixture given there's so much at stake.

DEL vs PAT Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates match today.

Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates: Predicted Lineups

Dabang Delhi: Ashu Malik, Naveen Kumar, Jeeva Kumar, Vikash Kumar D, Manjeet Chhillar, Vijay, Krishan

Patna Pirates: Guman Singh, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Sachin Tanwar, Neeraj Kumar, Sunil, C Sajin, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates: My Dream11 Team

Neeraj Kumar, Sunil, C Sajin, Manjeet Chhillar, Naveen Kumar, Sachin Tanwar, Ashu Malik.

Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates: Match details

The match will be played on January 18, 2021, Tuesday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre. Watch it Live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar App.