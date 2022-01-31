Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for DEL vs MUM in PKL 2022

Match 86 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 on Monday will see Dabang Delhi KC lock horns with U Mumba in Bengaluru. Both sides head into this encounter on the back of a victory against their respective opponents.

The Delhi side are sitting atop the points table with 48 points from 14 matches. They have eight wins and four losses and have drawn a couple of games as well.

As for U Mumba, they, on the other hand, are placed fifth with 41 points from 13 encounters. They have five wins and draws each and have lost three matches.

DEL vs MUM Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba match today.

Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba: Predicted Lineups

Dabang Delhi KC: Naveen, Sandeep Narwal, Vijay, Joginder Narwal, Manjeet Chhillar, Jeeva Kumar, Krishan.

U Mumba: Abhishek Singh, Rahul Sethpal, Harendra Kumar, Ajinkya Kapre, V Ajith, Rinku, Fazel Atrachali.

Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba: My Dream11 Team

Rinku HC (VC), Fazel Atrachali, Harendra Kumar, Krishnan, Vijay, Abhishek Singh (C), V Ajith Kumar.

Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba: Match details

The match will be played on January 31, 2021, Monday. It will start at 8:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre. Watch it Live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar App.