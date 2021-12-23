Dabang Delhi KC vs Puneri Paltan Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for DEL vs PUN in PKL 2021-22

The second match of the day of Pro Kabaddi 2021 will see Dabang Delhi KC take on Puneri Paltan in Match 5 in Bengaluru. Both sides will be banking on experienced players and will look to start their campaign with a convincing victory.

The Delhi-based franchise had finished atop the PKL 7 standings but missed out on winning the Trophy. Meanwhile, Puneri Paltan had a forgetful season 7, and had finished tenth in the points table.

They managed seven wins and three draws last season, while the club lost their remaining 13 PKL matches.

Dream11 Prediction - Dabang Delhi KC vs Puneri Paltan

DEL vs PUN Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for Dabang Delhi KC vs Puneri Paltan match today.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Puneri Paltan: Predicted Lineups

Dabang Delhi KC: Naveen Kumar, Ajay Thakur, Neeraj Narwal, Joginder Narwal, Manjeet Chhillar, Jeeva Kumar, Balram.

Puneri Paltan: Rahul Chaudhari, Nitin Tomar, Pankaj Mohite, Vishal Bhardwaj, Baldev Singh, Sombir, Hadi Tajik.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Puneri Paltan: My Dream11 Team

Joginder Narwal, Vishal Bharadwaj, Hadi Tajik, Sandeep Narwal (VC), Akash Shinde, Panjak Mohite, Rahul Chaudhari (C).

Dabang Delhi KC vs Puneri Paltan: Match details

The match will be played on December 23, 2021, Thursday. It will start at 8:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.