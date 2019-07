Dabang Delhi KC vs Haryana Steelers Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi League: Best picks for DEL vs HR today

Dream11 Prediction - Dabang Delhi KC vs Haryana Steelers

DEL vs HR Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for Dabang Delhi KC vs Haryana Steelers match today.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Haryana Steelers: Predicted Lineups

Dabang Delhi KC: Joginder Singh Narwal (C), Ravinder Pahal, Vishal Mane, Naveen Kumar, Meraj Sheykh, Chandran Ranjit and Anil Kumar.

Haryana Steelers: Dharmaraj Cheralathan (C), Kuldeep Singh, Vikash Khandola/ Prashanth Kumar Rai, Naveen, Selvamani K, Vikas Kale and Parveen.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Haryana Steelers: My Dream11 Team

Naveen Kumar, Naveen, Meraj Sheykh, Parveen, Vikas Kale, Vijay and Joginder Singh Narwal.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Haryana Steelers: Match details

The match will be played on July 28, 2019, Sunday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium, Mumbai.