Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengaluru Bulls Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for DEL vs BLR in PKL 2022

Dabang Delhi KC will be facing Bengaluru Bulls in Match 93 of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 on Friday in Bengaluru.
The Delhi-side are placed atop the table with 54 points from 16 encounters. They have registered nine wins and have five losses and a couple of draws.
Meanwhile, the Bulls are currently placed second with as many victories as Dabang Delhi KC. They have seven losses and a draw from 17 games this season.
DEL vs BLR Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengaluru Bulls match today.
Dabang Delhi K.C: Naveen, Jeeva Kumar, Manjeet Chhillar, Joginder Narwal, Vijay, Sandeep Narwal, Ashu Malik
Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Sehrawat, Mohit Sehrawat, Ankit, Bharat, More G, Saurabh Nandal, Aman
Saurabh Nandal (VC), Aman, Joginder Narwal, Manjeet Chhillar, Bharat, Ashu Malik, Pawan Sherawat (C).
The match will be played on February 04, 2021, Friday. It will start at 8:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre. Watch it Live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar App.