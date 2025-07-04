D Gukesh upsets Magnus Carlsen again, reaction of Norwegian chess player after losing goes viral | WATCH

The Indian grandmaster defeated the World's No. 1 player in Round 6 of the SuperUnited Rapid and Blitz 2025 tournament. Last time, when Gukesh beat Carlsen at the world stage, the angry reaction of the Norwegian player went viral. So, how did he react to the loss this time? Check it out here.

World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen tasted yet another embarrassing defeat to reigning world champion and Indian grandmaster D Gukesh in Round 6 of the Grand Chess Tour. Ahead of the game, Carlsen made quirky comments on Gukesh, calling him a 'weaker' opponent in the SuperUnited Rapid and Blitz 2025 tournament. He had also been vocal about the Rapid being the proper format of chess instead of Classical. Now, Gukesh defeated Carlsen in his preferred format, and the reaction of Norwegian players is doing the rounds on the internet. Unlike his reaction from the last time he lost to Gukesh, this time he just shook hands with the Indian grandmaster without showing much emotion or even making eye contact.

Check out the viral clip:

Gukesh beats Magnus Carlsen, again. This time, no angry reaction from Carlsen, no look of disbelief from Gukesh. Just a quiet acceptance from both sides that this is no longer an upset, but a new normal.



pic.twitter.com/lQoD8Ft8My — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) July 3, 2025

When Magnus called Gukesh a 'presumably weaker' player

Ahead of their clash, the World No. 1 player said, ''I think Gukesh actually played quite well here last time but it remains to be proven that he is one of the best players in such a format. This is a very very strong field that we have this year. Apart from Saric also, players like Giri and Gukesh, they have a lot to prove. There aren't a lot of players you can feast on. So in the course of 27 rounds, things usually show and Gukesh hasn't done anything to indicate that he is going to do well in such a tournament but I hope for his sake that he can play better. Playing him in this tournament, I will sort of approach it as I am playing one of the presumably weaker players in the tournament I should beat.''

D Gukesh vs Magnus Carlsen

Magnus Carlsen enjoyed an early dominance in the game and tried to create openings against Gukesh. However, things all went South for Carlsen after he blundered by choosing to push his b pawn to b4

With less than 30 seconds left on the clock for Carlsen, the Norwegian realised the fate of the game and decided to resign.

After clinching the game, Gukesh said, ''Beating Magnus is always special, and this gives a bit more confidence.''