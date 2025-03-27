The Grandmaster has now spoken about the inspiration he draws from the former Indian captain.

D Gukesh, world chess champion, has revealed how cricket star MS Dhoni has played an important role in shaping his approach to handling pressure. Gukesh became the youngest world chess champion at 18 last year. The Grandmaster has now spoken about the inspiration he draws from the former Indian captain. In an interview with the YouTube channel of CSK, Gukesh said, "MS Dhoni is one sportsperson I really admire. To this day, he is the one. How he doesn't react to anything that happens. How he is able to calmly think in any situation. In the highest-pressure moments, he is able to think with a clear mind. I grew up watching that. It felt like I had to emulate it in my own craft," he said.

"In that sense, he really inspired me. I don't react to things much. I am good at handling pressure. In that way, he has really helped me in my career. Not only as an inspiration but in my game as well," he added. Last year in the FIDE World Championship, Gukesh showcased remarkable resilience against the reigning champion Ding Liren of China. Gukesh recalled how watching Dhoni handle pressure and marshal his troops on the field has influenced his approach to chess. Gukesh now remains unshaken even in the most intense moments of a game. His ability to stay composed across the 64 squares mirrors Dhoni’s signature calmness on the cricket field. Check out his interview here: