Czech Republic vs Spain, UEFA Nations League: Live streaming, CZE vs ESP, time in India IST & where to watch on TV

All you need to know about UEFA Nations League clash between Czech Republic vs Spain.

Looking for their first win in the UEFA Nations League 2022-23, Spain will be travelling to meet Czech Republic on Sunday night in League A Group 2.

READ | From Rohit Sharma's love for Real Madrid to Virat Kohli being Ronaldo fan - Favourite football clubs of cricketers

While the hosts claimed a 2-1 victory over Switzerland in their inaugural game, La Roja was forced to accept a 1-1 draw with old foes Portugal.

When and where to watch Czech Republic vs Spain, the UEFA Nations League match

Where and when is Czech Republic vs Spain, UEFA Nations League match being played?

Czech Republic vs Spain, UEFA Nations League match will be played on June 6, 2022, at Sinobo Stadium.

What time does Portugal vs Switzerland, UEFA Nations League match begin?

Czech Republic vs Spain, UEFA Nations League match will begin at 12:15 AM IST (Sunday midnight in India).

Where to watch Portugal vs Switzerland, and UEFA Nations League live in India (TV channels)?

Czech Republic vs Spain, UEFA Nations League live match will be telecasted on Sony Network in India.

How and where to watch online Portugal vs Switzerland, UEFA Nations League live streaming?

Czech Republic vs Spain, UEFA Nations League live telecast will be available online on SonyLiv in India.

Czech Republic vs Spain, UEFA Nations League Dream11:

Czech Republic: Vaclik; Krejci, Zima, Brabec; Coufal, Soucek, Sadilek, Zeleny; Jankto, Kuchta, Hlozek

Spain: Simon; Carvajal, D. Llorente, P. Torres, Alba; Gavi, Rodri, Koke; F. Torres, Morata, Sarabia