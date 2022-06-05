Headlines

Annu Rani becomes first Indian woman to win gold in javelin thrown in Asian Games

Virat Kohli ventures into E1 World Championship as team owner ahead of ODI World Cup; check details

Vivek Agnihotri says he knew The Vaccine War wouldn't match The Kashmir Files' success: 'It doesn't have the politics'

Watch: BTS' Jungkook sings RRR's Naatu Naatu live, expresses his wish to visit India for ARMY

Irfan Pathan predicts this Indian bowler to be highest wicket taker in World Cup 2023, it's not Siraj, Bumrah

Ammy Virk, Binnu Dhillon Talk About Sonam Bajwa’s Wedding, Say They Will Handle The 'Bar' | Part 2

Rahul Gandhi At Golden Temple For 'Sewa;' Cuts Vegetables, Engages In Other Volunteer Services

Irfan Pathan predicts this Indian bowler to be highest wicket taker in World Cup 2023, it's not Siraj, Bumrah

Can milk tea (chai) addiction lead to depression and anxiety?

7 worst foods for your brain

7 weight loss tips without exercise

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Gaddi Jaandi Ae Chalaangaan Maardi: Ammy, Binnu, Jasmin And Mahi Talk About Their Film | Part 1

Czech Republic vs Spain, UEFA Nations League: Live streaming, CZE vs ESP, time in India IST & where to watch on TV

All you need to know about UEFA Nations League clash between Czech Republic vs Spain.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 06, 2022, 05:19 PM IST

Looking for their first win in the UEFA Nations League 2022-23, Spain will be travelling to meet Czech Republic on Sunday night in League A Group 2.

While the hosts claimed a 2-1 victory over Switzerland in their inaugural game, La Roja was forced to accept a 1-1 draw with old foes Portugal.

When and where to watch Czech Republic vs Spain, the UEFA Nations League match

Where and when is Czech Republic vs Spain, UEFA Nations League match being played?

Czech Republic vs Spain, UEFA Nations League match will be played on June 6, 2022, at Sinobo Stadium.

 

What time does Portugal vs Switzerland, UEFA Nations League match begin?

Czech Republic vs Spain, UEFA Nations League match will begin at 12:15 AM IST (Sunday midnight in India). 

 

Where to watch Portugal vs Switzerland, and UEFA Nations League live in India (TV channels)?

Czech Republic vs Spain, UEFA Nations League live match will be telecasted on Sony Network in India.

 

How and where to watch online Portugal vs Switzerland, UEFA Nations League live streaming?

Czech Republic vs Spain, UEFA Nations League live telecast will be available online on SonyLiv in India. 

 

Czech Republic vs Spain, UEFA Nations League Dream11:

Czech Republic: Vaclik; Krejci, Zima, Brabec; Coufal, Soucek, Sadilek, Zeleny; Jankto, Kuchta, Hlozek

Spain: Simon; Carvajal, D. Llorente, P. Torres, Alba; Gavi, Rodri, Koke; F. Torres, Morata, Sarabia

