Czech Republic vs Scotland, UEFA Nations League: Live streaming, CZR v SCO, time in India IST & where to watch on TV

The Czech Republic will be squaring off against Scotland in the upcoming fixture of the UEFA Nations League.

The Czech Republic had defeated Slovakia 3-1, while, Scotland kicked off their season with a 1-1 draw over Israel.

When and where to watch the Czech Republic vs Scotland, UEFA Nations League match

Where and when is the Czech Republic vs Scotland, UEFA Nations League match being played?

The Czech Republic vs Scotland, UEFA Nations League match will be played on September 08, 2020, at Andruv Stadion, Olomouc.

What time does the Czech Republic vs Scotland, UEFA Nations League match begin?

The Czech Republic vs Scotland, UEFA Nations League match will begin at 12:15 AM IST.

Where to watch the Czech Republic vs Scotland, UEFA Nations League live in India (TV channels)?

The Czech Republic vs Scotland, UEFA Nations League live match will be telecasted on Sony Network in India.

How and where to watch online the Czech Republic vs Scotland, UEFA Nations League live streaming?

The Czech Republic vs Scotland, UEFA Nations League final live telecast will be available online on SonyLiv in India.

Czech Republic vs Scotland, UEFA Nations League Dream11:

Czech Republic: T Vaclik, V Coufal, O Celustka, T Kalas, J Boril, V Darida, A Kral, L Masopust, B Dockal, J Jankto, A Hlozek

Scotland: D Marshall, S McTominay, S McKenna, K Tierney, J Forrest, R Jack, C McGregor, A Robertson, J McGinn, L Dykes, R Christie