Tour de France 2021: Full schedule, stages, live streaming details and all you need to now

The 2021 Tour de France finally begins after a long wait on Saturday, June 26. The tournament will be held in 21 stages and will run till July 18, with the first stage read to kick-off at Brest In Brittany, France. Approximately 20-22 teams are likely to compete in the 23-day tournament, with eight riders each.

The tournament has been shortened keeping oni mind the dates of the Tokyo Olympics, which is slated to start from July 23 after being postponed from the last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is why the race is scheduled much earlier than it usually does.

The race will be covering a total distance of 3,417 km across eight flat stages, five hill stages and six mountain stages, which also includes three summit race finishes.

Where to watch the 2021 Tour de France live in India?

The Tour de France 2021 will telecast live on Eurosport in India after it joined hands with the Global Cycling Network to broadcast the entire tournament.

Tour de France 2021 full schedule, route, distance and terrain

Stage 1: June 26 - Brest – Landerneau, 187 kms, Hills

Stage 2: June 27 - Perros-Guirec – Mûr-de-Bretagne, 182 kms, Hills

Stage 3: June 28 - Lorient -- Pontivy, 182 kms, Flat

Stage 4: June 29 - Redon – Fougères, 152 km, Flat

Stage 5: June 30 - Changé – Laval, 27 kms, Individual Time Trials

Stage 6: July 1 - Tours – Châteauroux, 144 km, Flat

Stage 7: July 2 - Vierzon – Le Creusot, 248 km, Hills

Stage 8: July 3 - Oyonnax – Le Grand Bornand, 151 km, Mountains

Stage 9: July 4 - Cluses – Tignes, 145 kms, Mountains

July 5 – Rest day

Stage 10: July 6 - Albertville – Valence, 186 kms, Flat

Stage 11: July 7 - Sorgues – Malaucène, 199 kms, Mountain

Stage 12: July 8 - Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux – Nîmes, 161 kms, Flat

Stage 13: July 9 - Nîmes – Carcassonne, 220 kms, Flat

Stage 14: July 10 - Carcassonne – Quillan, 184 kms, Hills

Stage 15: July 11 - Céret – Andorra la Vella, 192 kms, Mountains

July 12 – Rest day

Stage 16: July 13 - Pas de Case – Saint-Gaudins, 169 kms, Hills

Stage 17: July 14 - Muret – Col du Portet, 178 kms, Mountains

Stage 18: July 15 - Pau – Luz-Ardiden, 130 kms, Mountains

Stage 19: July 16 - Mourenx – Libourne, 203 kms, Flat

Stage 20: July 17 - Libourne – Saint-Émilion, 31 kms, Individual Time Trials

Stage 21: July 18 - Chatou – Paris, 112 kms, Flat