CWG bronze medalist Pooja Sihag’s husband dies under mysterious circumstances in Rohtak

Nandal's body has been sent for post-mortem and the report is still awaited.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 28, 2022, 09:33 AM IST

Image Credit: ANI

National wrestler Ajay Nandal, husband of bronze medalist Pooja Sihag, died under mysterious circumstances on Saturday. Indian wrestler Pooja Sihag had clinched the bronze medal in the Women's Freestyle 76kg category at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

According to information received, a few people were drinking near a Jat college when the incident took place.

 

According to DSP Mahesh Kumar, Police Station Civil Line, information came to the police on Saturday evening that some people health deteriorated in a car and they were taken to Holy Heart Hospital where it was found that international wrestling player Pooja Nandal's husband Wrestler Ajay has died and his companions Sonu and Ravi are undergoing treatment.

However, the deceased's father said that Nandal's companion Ravi died as a result of a drug overdose. The incident allegedly occurred at 7 p.m. 

Indian wrestler Pooja Sihag clinched the bronze medal in the Women’s Freestyle 76kg category final after delivering a dominant performance against Australia’s Naomi de Bruine in Commonwealth Games 2022.

Commonwealth Games 2022 started in Birmingham started on July 28 and concluded on August 8.

