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CWG 2026 shock: Five boxers from two nations reported missing; what happened and where are they?

Five boxers representing two countries have reportedly gone missing following the 2026 Commonwealth Games, prompting investigations by authorities. Here's what is known so far, why the athletes disappeared, and the circumstances surrounding the developing case.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 06, 2026, 02:47 PM IST

CWG 2026 shock: Five boxers from two nations reported missing; what happened and where are they?
Pakistani boxer Qudratullah (Courtesy: X)
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In recent years, the number of athletes going missing during major international sporting events has quietly but steadily climbed. The Commonwealth Games, in particular, have turned into an unlikely backdrop for this phenomenon. Glasgow hosted the 2026 Games, and once again, the pattern held: five boxers—one from Pakistan and four from Uganda—disappeared without a trace after competition wrapped up.

Let’s look at what happened. The first name to make headlines was Qudratullah, a member of Pakistan’s boxing squad. When the team was supposed to fly out of Glasgow, he was nowhere to be found. Reports from Pakistan Today confirmed he never boarded the flight home. But that’s not where the story ends. Just days later, news broke out of Uganda that four boxers from their six-person team couldn’t be accounted for either. One of them, speaking anonymously to NBS Sport, came right out and said they planned to seek asylum.

Scottish authorities, of course, jumped into action. Police Scotland said they had received reports about the missing athletes and were working with the Home Office to figure out exactly what happened. As you’d expect, official statements remain cautious. Still, behind the scenes, these situations tend to involve frantic attempts to track down the athletes, check travel documents, and make sense of their intentions as quickly as possible.

If you follow international sporting events, you probably know this isn’t new. The Commonwealth Games have grappled with missing athletes for over a decade now. The pattern’s especially clear when the Games are hosted in Australia or the UK—countries seen as attractive places to start a new life, especially if you’re escaping hardship at home. After the 2018 Games in Gold Coast, Australian authorities were still hunting for dozens of missing athletes and officials a full month later. That year alone, almost 200 participants applied for asylum once the Games ended.

Fast forward to 2026: with around 3,000 athletes from 74 nations coming together in Glasgow, it isn’t really a surprise that some might see the event as a rare opportunity—maybe even a last chance—to escape difficult circumstances or to chase a better future elsewhere.

As for the fate of the missing boxers, it’s anybody’s guess. Some turn up later, quietly blending into local communities and trying to build a new life; others disappear, leaving behind a trail of questions and paperwork. Officials always try to track them down, of course, but the reality is complicated. For at least some of these athletes, seeking asylum is likely their main motivation, but no one can rule out other reasons entirely.

Either way, as the number of missing athletes climbs with every Games, it’s clear that international sporting events have become about much more than just competition and medals—they’re a backdrop for personal struggle, hope, and sometimes desperation. For these five boxers, the ring might be behind them, but their biggest fight may have just begun.

Also read| 'No one was allowed': Ajinkya Rahane reveals MS Dhoni’s strict golden rule for teammates

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