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CWG 2026: Preeti Pawar storms into women's 54kg boxing final with dominant win over Catherine Mwape

Preeti Pawar kept India's impressive boxing campaign alive at the Commonwealth Games 2026 by defeating Zambia's Catherine Mwape in the women's 54kg semifinal. The victory sends the Indian boxer into the gold medal bout and guarantees at least a silver medal.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 31, 2026, 04:03 PM IST

CWG 2026: Preeti Pawar storms into women's 54kg boxing final with dominant win over Catherine Mwape
Preeti Pawar (Courtesy: X/@India_AllSports)
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Indian boxer Preeti Pawar powered her way into the women's 54kg final at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Friday. She pulled off a commanding unanimous decision win over Zambia's Catherine Mwape, guaranteeing India at least a silver medal and giving herself a shot at gold.

Preeti already had a bronze locked in when she reached the semifinals, but she never looked threatened during her bout. Sticking to her southpaw stance, she controlled the opening round with slick combinations and smart footwork — she even forced a standing count on Mwape and took the round 5-0. Three judges scored it 10-8, as ESPN reported.

Mwape tried to turn up the heat in the second, but Preeti just kept her cool and punched back with precision. She pushed Mwape into another standing count, and yet again, all five judges handed Preeti a 10-8 round. By the final round, the Zambian came out swinging, but Preeti was unfazed. She landed clean body shots and quick left-rights, sealing the win without any drama.

With the unanimous decision, Preeti moves on to the gold medal match. She’ll face Canada’s Scarlett Delgado in the final on Saturday, hoping to add a Commonwealth Games gold to her World Cup and Asian Championships titles from earlier this year.

So far, India has racked up 17 medals at the 2026 Commonwealth Games — three gold, nine silver, and five bronze. 

The golds belong to Mirabai Chanu in women’s 48kg weightlifting, Sharmila Dhankar in women’s shot put F57, and Dilip Gavit in men’s 100m T47. Silver medals have been claimed by Rishikanta Singh, Muthupandi Raja, Gyaneshwari Yadav, Sarvesh Kushare, Valluri Ajaya Babu, Harjinder Kaur, Gulveer Singh, Murali Sreeshankar, Mohammed Basil, and Lovepreet Singh. India’s bronze winners include Jhandu Kumar, Bindyarani Devi, Shilpa K Shyla, and Seema Kaliramna.

Also read| Commonwealth TT Championship 2026: India women outclass Malaysia 3-0, secure table tennis team gold

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