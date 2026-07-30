CWG 2026: Neeraj Chopra tops Arshad Nadeem in qualifiers; three Indians enter javelin final

Neeraj Chopra finished ahead of Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem in the men's javelin throw qualification at the Commonwealth Games 2026, while Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh also advanced. All three Indian athletes booked their places in the final, boosting India's medal hopes.

Neeraj Chopra, India's top javelin thrower and Olympic gold medallist, is back in the spotlight. On Thursday, he made it to the CWG 2026 final in Glasgow. He’s not alone—Yashvir Singh and Rohit Yadav also booked their places in the main event. Neeraj’s best throw in qualifying was 79.61 meters, which easily put him ahead of Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, whose best was 78.63 meters.

Neeraj started with a 76.28-meter throw but quickly found his rhythm, improving to 79.61 meters to sail into the final. He finished the qualification round in fifth place. Rohit threw 78.37 meters, and Yashvir was just a hair behind at 78.36 meters. All three will compete in the final, set for Saturday (IST).

Neeraj already has a CWG gold from 2018 but missed the last Games in Birmingham because of injury. This time, he’s aiming to add another gold to his collection in Glasgow.

Not long ago, Neeraj returned to competition at the Doha Diamond League—his first meet of the 2026 season after recovering from a back injury. In Doha, he shook off the cobwebs and started gaining momentum by his third attempt, throwing 85.69 meters and jumping to third place.

He kept pushing, hitting 83.45 meters in round four. By the fifth round, he needed a throw beyond 86 meters to stay in the top three and make the final shootout. Unfortunately, he fouled and slipped to fourth, ending his run in Doha.

Now, with qualification behind him, all eyes are on Neeraj as he heads into the CWG final, looking to bring home another title.

Meanwhile, India's medal count at the Commonwealth Games 2026 has seen a remarkable boost, thanks to the outstanding performances of Dilip Mahadu Gavit, Mohammed Basil, and Murali Sreeshankar in para-athletics and athletics. Gavit and Basil achieved a stunning 1-2 finish for India in the men's para 100m T47 event, earning gold and silver medals, respectively.

In addition, Murali Sreeshankar secured a silver medal in the men's long jump, with an impressive leap of 8.09m, marking his second consecutive silver medal. With these achievements, India's overall medal tally has now reached 15.

Dilip Gavit and Mohammed Basil shine with a double podium finish

Dilip delivered an exceptional performance, clocking 10.71 seconds to clinch the gold medal in the men's para 100m T47 event, setting a new Games record in the process. This gold medal marks India's third in this edition of the Commonwealth Games and the second in para athletics.

Basil, his fellow competitor, finished closely behind with a time of 10.83 seconds, securing the silver medal. England's Kevin Santos took home the bronze with a time of 10.85 seconds.

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