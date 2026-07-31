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CWG 2026: Neeraj Chopra eyes gold, check final match's date, timing, live streaming details

Neeraj Chopra targets CWG 2026 javelin gold in Glasgow on Aug 1. 10 Indian boxers assured medals. Watch live on Sony Sports and SonyLIV.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 31, 2026, 01:47 PM IST

CWG 2026: Neeraj Chopra eyes gold, check final match's date, timing, live streaming details
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Neeraj Chopra will compete in the men’s javelin final at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Saturday, August 1. He will aim for another gold. He qualified with a throw of 79.61m and finished fifth in tough conditions. A much better effort will be needed in the final.

Neeraj faces strong field in Javelin final

The lineup for the 12-man final is challenging. Neeraj will take on current world champion Keshorn Walcott, former world champion Anderson Peters, Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage of Sri Lanka and defending Commonwealth champion Arshad Nadeem. Yash Vir Singh and Rohit Yadav, two other Indians, will also fight.

When and where to watch

The final will be held at Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow. It starts at 12:45 AM IST on Saturday, August 1, 2026. Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 Hindi SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 4 in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, and DD Sports will all broadcast it live in India. The SonyLIV app and website will offer live streaming.

Also read: 'Are they dating?': Aryan Khan's viral London video with Vinnie Takair sets social media abuzz

Boxing: India’s best CWG campaign

India has already won a record number of boxing medals in the Commonwealth Games. At least a medal is assured for ten Indian boxers who have advanced to the Glasgow semi-finals. The semi-finalists are: Sakshi Chaudhary (women’s 51kg), Preeti Pawar (women’s 54kg), Jaismine Lamboria (women’s 57kg), Priya Ghanghas (women’s 60kg), Arundhati Choudhary (women’s 70kg), Lovlina Borgohain (women’s 75kg), Jadumani Singh Mandengbam (men’s 55kg), Sachin Siwach (men’s 60kg), Ankush Panghal (men’s 80kg) and Narender Berwal (men’s +90kg). All will fight to reach the finals.

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