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CWG 2026: Indian boxers assure nine medals as Sakshi, Arundhati, Sachin, Ankush and Narender reach semis

India's boxing contingent guaranteed nine medals after Sakshi, Arundhati, Sachin, Ankush and Narender advanced to the semi-finals. In athletics, shot putters Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Samardeep Kaur also progressed to their respective finals.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 29, 2026, 09:20 PM IST

CWG 2026: Indian boxers assure nine medals as Sakshi, Arundhati, Sachin, Ankush and Narender reach semis
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Day 7 of the Commonwealth Games started off rough for India. Sanjana bowed out early from the women’s 77kg weightlifting final after missing all three snatch attempts, ending India’s hopes for a medal in that event.

But things turned around in the evening. Sakshi Choudhary put on a show in boxing, dominating Northern Ireland’s Caitlin Fryers 5-0 in the women’s 51kg quarterfinal to lock in a medal by moving into the semis. Arundhati Choudhary followed suit, beating New Zealand’s Morgan Henderson 3-1 in the women’s 70kg quarterfinal, which means India secured yet another boxing medal.

Sachin Siwach also delivered in the men’s 60kg quarters, sweeping his bout 5-0 against his Botswana opponent to reach the semis.

There was good news in athletics as well – Tajinderpal Singh Toor made it to the men’s shot put final with a strong 20.14m throw, while Samardeep Singh Gill squeezed in with 19.95m. Over on the track, Animesh Kujur broke his season record in the 200m sprint by clocking 20.46 seconds, qualifying for the semi-finals.

Overall, Indian boxers have now nailed down nine medals at these Games. Alongside Sakshi and Arundhati, Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg), Priya Ghanghas (60kg), and Jadumani Singh (men's 55kg) made it to the semis earlier, ensuring at least a bronze. Sachin’s clear win brought in medal number seven. Ankush followed up in the men’s 80kg division, outclassing Seychelles' Jade Micock 5-0 to claim medal number eight. Then Narender Berwal edged past Samoa’s Michael Seko 3-2 in a dramatic 90+kg quarterfinal for India’s ninth boxing medal.

Back to weightlifting—Sanjana’s exit was disappointing. She went for 94kg in all three snatch attempts but didn’t pull any off. That makes her the second Indian weightlifter at these Games to miss out on a medal, along with Nirupama Devi Seram, who failed in the clean-and-jerk earlier.

Shot put looked a bit better for India. Tajinderpal Singh Toor qualified for the final on his second throw at 20.14m after just missing out with 19.93m on his first attempt. Gill didn’t hit the automatic qualifying mark but got through with his best throw, so India will have two in the final.

On the track, Animesh Kujur looked sharp in the men’s 200m heats, leading his group and ranking seventh overall. He’ll be back for the semi-finals on Thursday, flying the flag for India’s sprint team.

Also read| 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi named East Zone vice-captain for Duleep Trophy, set to oversee veterans like Mohammed Shami

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