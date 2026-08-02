CWG 2026: India wrap up campaign with 39 medals, including 13 golds; Judoka Ishroop Narang misses bronze

India concluded their Commonwealth Games 2026 campaign with 39 medals, including 13 golds, to finish fourth in the final medal standings. Judoka Ishroop Narang narrowly missed out on a bronze medal on the closing day, ending India's campaign on a bittersweet note.

Indian judokas couldn’t bring home any medals on Sunday, exiting before the semifinals. But India’s overall medal count at CWG 2026 still stands strong at 39, thanks in large part to the gold rush delivered by the boxers on Saturday. Boxing continued to be a major boost for India. Ankush Panghal clinched gold on August 2, while Gulveer Singh made history by grabbing a bronze in the men’s 5000m final.

With seven golds, India pulled off its best-ever boxing performance at a single Commonwealth Games. No Indian boxing contingent has won this many golds before. The previous record belonged to England, with six golds in both London 1934 and Gold Coast 2018.

India jumped up to fourth place in the 2026 medal tally after winning eight gold medals on Day 10. The tally: 13 gold, 17 silver, and 9 bronze. That puts India solidly in fourth spot.

On the last day, things didn’t go smoothly everywhere. In the men’s 40km points race, Dinesh Kumar and Harshveer Singh Sekhon both failed to qualify for the final. Dinesh finished 11th in Heat 2 with four points; Harshveer couldn’t finish his heat. Both missed out on the final.

Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam managed 20th place in the men’s 1000m time trial, clocking a new Games Record of 1:04.191, but it wasn’t enough for a podium finish.

In judo, the day was tough too. Avtar Singh lost to Cyprus’ Aristos Michael in the round of 16 in the men’s 100kg. Yash Ghangha was knocked out by Britain’s Joshua Whitehouse in the same round. For the women, Ishroop Narang was defeated by England’s Emma Reig in the 78kg quarterfinals, then lost the bronze medal match to Canada’s Coralie Godbout.

Turning back to boxing—India had a string of stars:

Ankush Panghal defeated England’s Demieji Shittu 4-1 in the men’s 80kg final, dominating from start to finish.

Sachin Siwach edged Namibia’s Tryagain Morning Ndevelo in a dramatic men’s 60kg final. After a referee’s penalty, Sachin needed a big last round. He pulled it off with a late, decisive punch to seal gold.

Arundhati Choudhary won gold in the 70kg, beating England’s Cantley Reed by a clean 5-0. Reed tried to rally late, but Arundhati never gave her an opening.

Priya Ghanghas fought hard for a 4-1 split-decision win over Canada’s Marie-Bathoul Al-Ahmadieh in the women’s 60kg final.

Sakshi Chaudhary delivered a dominating 5-0 win against England’s Ruby White in the women’s 51kg final.

Preeti Pawar kept total control in the women’s 54kg final and beat Canada’s Scarlet Delgado 5-0 for gold.

Jaismine Lamboria also won all judges’ favor, beating Michaela Walsh 5-0 in the women’s 57kg category.

Lovlina Borgohain, an Olympic medalist, fell short in the 70kg final, losing 1-4 to Australia’s Emma-Sue Greentree. She took home silver this time.

Jadumani started strong against Australia’s Jye Dixon, winning the first round, but Dixon surged ahead in rounds two and three. Earlier, Jadumani had beaten Namibia’s Philip Haoseb 5-0 to make the final.

Narender couldn’t get going in the men’s 90+kg final, losing 5-0 to England’s Demar Thomas and settling for silver.

Para shot put brought more cheer. Soman Rana took gold in the F-57 with a season-best throw of 13.40 meters. His teammate Shubham Juyal earned silver with a 13.28 meter throw. The F-57 class is for athletes with lower limb weaknesses but full upper body strength.

And Gulveer Singh keeps making history—he’s now the first Indian to win medals in two different track events at the same CWG edition. He claimed bronze in the 5000 meters with a time of 13:24.95, just 0.04 seconds ahead of Kenya’s Cornelius Kemboi. Earlier, Gulveer also grabbed silver in the men’s 10,000 meters. Not a bad Games for the man from Uttar Pradesh.

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