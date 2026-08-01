CWG 2026: India scripts history as Neeraj Chopra, Yashvir Singh secure first-ever double javelin podium with silver and bronze

Neeraj Chopra and debutant Yashvir Singh won silver and bronze respectively, giving India its first-ever double podium finish in the men's javelin throw at the Commonwealth Games.

India created history in athletics at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after Neeraj Chopra and debutant Yashvir Singh secured silver and bronze, respectively, in the men's javelin throw. It is India's first-ever double podium finish in the event at the Commonwealth Games.

Sri Lanka's Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage won the gold medal with a massive throw of 89.75m, achieved in his second attempt.

Neeraj Chopra settles for silver

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra finished second with a best throw of 85.83m. His sixth and final attempt ended in a foul, but his earlier effort was enough to earn him the silver medal in his second Commonwealth Games appearance.

While Chopra missed out on the gold, he continued his impressive run by adding another major international medal to his collection.

Debutant Yashvir Singh shines

Twenty-four-year-old Yashvir Singh was one of the biggest surprises of the competition. Making his Commonwealth Games debut, he produced a personal best throw of 85.41m in his sixth and final attempt to win bronze.

The throw improved his previous personal best of 83.72m and helped him finish ahead of top athletes, including Anderson Peters and Arshad Nadeem.

The result underlined India's growing dominance in men's javelin throw, with two Indian athletes finishing on the podium.

More medals for India

India also enjoyed success in other events on Friday. Harsh Singh won the gold medal in the men's 60kg judo event after defeating Australia's Joshua Katz by Waza-Ari (10-0) in the final.

Asmita Dey also clinched gold in the women's event, beating Canada's Heidi Quach by Yuko (2-1).

Tejaswin Shankar made history by winning bronze in the decathlon, becoming the first Indian ever to claim a Commonwealth Games medal in the event.

Meanwhile, Yamini Mourya secured silver in the women's 57kg category after losing a closely fought final to England's Acelya Toprak.