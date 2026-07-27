CWG 2026: Gyaneshwari Yadav clinches silver in women's 53kg weightlifting, India's medal tally reaches five

India's medal tally keeps growing at the Commonwealth Games 2026 as Gyaneshwari Yadav produced a strong lift to secure a podium finish in weightlifting.

Gyaneshwari Yadav, an Indian weightlifter, scripted history after she produced a brilliant performance in her Commonwealth Games debut on Monday. She added to India's medal tally by clinching a Silver in the women's 53 kg category after a nail-biting contest against Nigeria's Onome Omolola Didih, who secured a Gold. With this win, Team India's medal tally has reached five, including one Gold, three Silver, and one Bronze.

Mirabai Chanu clinched Gold in the women's 48kg weightlifting event with a total lift of 190 kg, marking her third consecutive CWG Gold in the category.

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old Gyaneshwari from Chhattisgarh began her campaign with an impressive 82kg lift before raising it to 85 kg in her second attempt. She then delivered an 88 kg lift and broke the CWC record in the category.

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Indian weightlifter Gyaneshwari Yadav clinched the silver medal in women's 53kg category at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. #TeamIndia… pic.twitter.com/sqiGgfa5n8 — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) July 27, 2026

The Nigerian opponent responded with a record-breaking 93kg lift to move ahead of India's Gyaneshwari before the clean and jerk. However, Gyaneshwari responded magnificently, lifting 103kg and 107 kg to set successive CWG records. The Indian contender successfully lifted 111kg in her final attempt and finished with a record total of 199 kg.

But the Nigerian lifter stunned with a 113kg clean and jerk, and took her total to 206 kg to clinch the Gold medal. Meanwhile, Canada's Rebeka Groulx claimed bronze with a total lift of 178kg.

Gyaneshwari after clinching Silver at CWG 2026

While speaking to reporters in Glasgow, Gyaneshwari said, ''My motive was to give my best. I am very proud of my efforts, which helped me secure a Silver medal. Mirabai Chanu winning the Gold medal motivated me a lot. Coaches supported me a lot.''