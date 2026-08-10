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CWG 2026: Dr Subhash Chandra meets Ankush Panghal, says 'Foundation is proud of his Gold Medal'

Dr Subhash Chandra congratulated CWG 2026 boxing gold medallist Ankush Panghal of Hisar. The boxer, trained at Dr Subhash Chandra Foundation, won men’s 80kg gold at Glasgow.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 10, 2026, 01:50 PM IST

CWG 2026: Dr Subhash Chandra meets Ankush Panghal, says 'Foundation is proud of his Gold Medal'
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Essel Group Chairperson Dr Subhash Chandra met Hisar boxer Ankush Panghal on 8 August 2026 in Delhi and congratulated him on winning gold at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Ankush touched Dr Chandra’s feet and sought his blessings. His coach Pradeep Sawant was also present.

From Dr Subhash Chandra Foundation to CWG podium

Ankush's training at the Dr Subhash Chandra Foundation in Hisar is connected to his gold medal victory. During his early boxing years, the foundation gave him comprehensive coaching and support. According to Dr Chandra, young athletes from Hisar, Haryana and throughout India will be motivated by Ankush's achievements. He went on to say that he is sure Ankush would keep playing for India and bring home more medals.

Ankush expressed gratitude to the foundation for helping him along the way. He claimed that the facilities, advice and training he got enabled him to advance his abilities and compete on a global scale. Aspiring boxers now look up to him because of his journey from training in Hisar to standing on the CWG podium.

Ankush’s CWG 2026 campaign

In Glasgow, Ankush participated in the men's 80 kg boxing division. He defeated Joshua Ofori of Canada by unanimous decision to advance to the final. He won the competition for the third time in a row, guaranteeing him at least a silver medal. Ankush demonstrated excellent ring awareness, accuracy, and poise in the championship match. He kept his opponent under strain and won gold for India over the course of three rounds by using deft combinations, agile mobility and counterattacks.

Also read: Tucson Horror: Indian student arrested in Germany after killing 19-year-old US girlfriend

India’s performance at CWG 2026

India's campaign in Glasgow was impressive. A total of ten medals, including seven gold, were won by the boxing team. India won 39 medals overall in a variety of sports. For Indian athletes, the 2026 Commonwealth Games are seen as a crucial preparation for upcoming international competitions.

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