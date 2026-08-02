CWG 2026: Commonwealth Games torch to be passed to India; Shankar Mahadevan to headline closing ceremony

The Commonwealth Games 2026 closing ceremony will see the ceremonial torch passed to India, marking the official countdown to the 2030 Games in Ahmedabad. Renowned singer Shankar Mahadevan is set to perform during the celebrations as India takes centre stage.

The closing ceremony of the 2026 Glasgow Commonwealth Games kicks off tonight at 1:30 AM. Shankar Mahadevan will take the stage and during the event, India—host of the 2030 Games—will officially receive the baton.

There’s a bit of history in the making tonight. Instead of just passing the baton to the next host, this time all 74 nations are getting their own. Each country can design their baton, reflecting their own culture. It's the first time the baton will go to everyone; before it was only for the host country.

The ceremony centers around connection. It’s all happening at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro Arena, with the aim of bringing together athletes and fans from across the Commonwealth, and saying thanks to Glasgow itself.

Scotland’s own Simple Minds headline the tribute, joined by local talent like Cami Burns, Bemz, and Sandy Thom. Folk-electronic group Elephant Sessions will also perform, representing the region’s musical scene.

Now, about the baton: The King's Baton Relay started back in 1958 during the Cardiff Games. The baton itself is about 470 millimeters long and 70 millimeters wide, carrying a message from King Charles III. Tonight in Glasgow, each country and territory gets a customized version to mark the occasion.

There’s a special moment set aside for India—a 20-minute handover segment. Shankar Mahadevan will be joined by his sons, Siddharth and Shivam Mahadevan, along with Gujarati singer Bhoomi Trivedi and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar. Their performance specifically celebrates Gujarat, the host site for the 2030 Games.

A milestone’s coming up, too. In 2030, the Commonwealth Games mark their 100th year, tracing back to the very first edition in Hamilton, Canada, in 1930. India’s about to host for just the second time; Delhi welcomed the Games back in 2010.

Australia stands out, having hosted the event five times. Canada and Scotland have done it four times each.

India has a strong sporting history outside the Commonwealth Games as well, hosting the Asian Games in 1951 and 1982, the Afro-Asian Games in 2003, and then the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi.

The 2010 Games were a highlight—India brought home 101 medals: 38 gold, 27 silver, and 26 bronze. That’s still their best performance so far.

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