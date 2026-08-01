CWG 2026: Boxers Preeti Pawar, Jaismine Lamboria strike gold; India double-podium in triple jump

India enjoyed a memorable day at the Commonwealth Games 2026 as boxers Preeti Pawar and Jaismine Lamboria clinched gold medals while the athletics team celebrated a double podium finish in the triple jump with silver and bronze, boosting the nation's medal tally.

Preeti Pawar and Jaismine Lamboria wrapped up India’s 2026 Commonwealth Games boxing campaign with style, each grabbing a gold medal on Saturday. Preeti, just 24 beat Canada’s Scarlett Savannah Delgado in the women’s 54kg final marking India’s first boxing gold at this edition of the Games. Moments later, Jaismine stepped into the ring and outboxed Michaela Walsh from Northern Ireland to claim gold in the 57kg division. With these wins, India now stands within reach of a remarkable 10 boxing golds at this year’s Games.

In her final, Preeti fought from the blue corner. Delgado landed some quick punches early but Preeti answered with a sharp backhand. That shifted the momentum. Preeti took control and swept the first two rounds, each judge handing her a perfect 10. In the last round, Delgado pressed in close targeting Preeti’s body but Preeti’s agility kept her safely out of reach. At the final bell Preeti had outpointed Delgado 5-0 and brought home gold.

Jaismine followed with a commanding 5-0 victory against Michaela Walsh—a veteran with four Commonwealth medals, including gold in 2022 and silvers in 2014 and 2018.

Who are Preeti Pawar and Jaismine Lamboria?

Preeti’s rise has been nothing short of impressive. She broke through in age-group tournaments, quickly earning a call-up to the senior national team. In 2023, she made her debut at the World Boxing Championships and qualified for the Asian Games in Hangzhou. The defining moment came during the Asian Games quarterfinals, where she toppled two-time Asian champion Zhaina Shekerbekova, guaranteeing herself a bronze and an Olympic quota for India in the 54kg category.

Jaismine first turned heads at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, taking bronze in the women’s 60kg on her debut. She carried that momentum into the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, making it to the quarterfinals before a tough exit.

On the athletics front, India’s triple jumpers made their mark in Glasgow. Praveen Chitravel, already an Asian Games bronze medallist, leapt 16.58 meters to win silver—his best at an international meet so far. Selva Prabhu Thirumaran wasn’t far behind, earning bronze with a 16.52-meter jump, his first significant international medal. Jamaica’s Jordan Scott clinched gold with a 16.72-meter effort.

Earlier in the day, Ramesh Shanmugam finished seventh in the men’s T54 1500m para athletics final, clocking 3:23.59.

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