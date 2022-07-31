CWG 2022: Who is Jeremy Lalrinnunga, 19-year-old who won gold in weightlifting

Meet Jeremy Lalrinnunga, who won India's second gold medal at CWG 2022

Jeremy Lalrinnunga won gold for India on Sunday at the Commonwealth Games 2022, in Men's 67 kg weightlifting final, with a total lift of 300kg. Jeremy clinched the gold medal with a record-equalling 140 kg lift in the snatch category and 160 kg in the Clean and Jerk category, which combined to give him a lift of 300 kg, a record at the Commonwealth Games.

Jeremy won the nation its second gold medal in Birmingham 2022, with Mirabai Chanu having won the first on Saturday.

Lalrinnunga battled injury woes en route to his historic gold medal, as he showed immense grit and determination to go for his second and third attempt in clean and jerk round, having injured himself earlier.

Here's all you need to know about Jeremy Lalrinnunga:

The 19-year-old hails from Aizawl, Mizoram, and has previously represented India at the Summer Youth Olympics in 2018 in Buenos Aires.

Jeremy won gold in the Boys' 62 kg category with a lift of 274kg (124kg in snatch, while 150 kg in clean and jerk round).

It was India's first gold medal at the Youth Olympic Games. Jeremy has also previously won the silver medal in the Asian Weightlifting championship.

The prodigious weightlifter finished in 21st rank at the 2019 World Weightlifting Championships, in Men's 67 kg event.

Lalrinnunga won gold in Men's 67 kg previously at the 2021 Commonwealth Championships in Tashkent.