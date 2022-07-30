CWG 2022: Mirabai Chanu lifts 88kg to equal her personal best, matches Commonwealth record

Tokyo Olympic silver medalist, Mirabai Chanu on Saturday matched her personal best lift of 88kg in her second attempt of snatch to create a new CWG record in Women's 49 Kg weight category.

Chanu won the gold medal in Commonwealth Games 2018 at Goldcoast, and she took a massive 12kg lead over her nearest opponent, courtesy of her second throw.

Watch:

More to follow...