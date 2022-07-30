Search icon
CWG 2022: Mirabai Chanu lifts 88kg to equal her personal best, matches Commonwealth record

Mirabai Chanu matched her personal best lift of 88kg in her second attempt of snatch to create a new CWG record in Women's 49 Kg weight category.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 09:27 PM IST

Tokyo Olympic silver medalist, Mirabai Chanu on Saturday matched her personal best lift of  88kg in her second attempt of snatch to create a new CWG record in Women's 49 Kg weight category. 

Chanu won the gold medal in Commonwealth Games 2018 at Goldcoast, and she took a massive 12kg lead over her nearest opponent, courtesy of her second throw. 

Watch:

More to follow... 

