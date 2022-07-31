CWG 2022 latest updates: Nikhat Zareen through to quarters after beating Helena Ismael Bagao

Nikhat Zareen qualifies for quarters in women's 48kg-50kg category

World Boxing Championship gold medalist Nikhat Zareen on Sunday won her bout against Helena Ismael Bagao to qualify for women's 48kg-50kg quarters at Commonwealth Games 2022.

World champion Zareen knocked out Helena Ismael Bagao of Mozambique to storm into the quarterfinals of women's 50kg lightweight category.

Zareen was no match for her young opponent as she dominated the bout from start to finish.

The Indian used her rich experience to unsettle Bagao from the onset. She came out attacking and used her combinations of left and right punches to overpower her opponent.

Zareen landed clean punches on the face of her opponent in the final round to completely shock her, forcing the referee to call off the tie with 48 seconds remaining.

Zareen will next face reigning Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Troy Garton of New Zealand in the quarterfinals, where a win will secure her podium finish.

With inputs from PTI