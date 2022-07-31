Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

CWG 2022 latest updates: Nikhat Zareen through to quarters after beating Helena Ismael Bagao

World Boxing Championship gold medalist Nikhat Zareen on Sunday won her bout against Helena Ismael Bagao to qualify for women's 48kg-50kg quarters.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 05:19 PM IST

CWG 2022 latest updates: Nikhat Zareen through to quarters after beating Helena Ismael Bagao
Nikhat Zareen qualifies for quarters in women's 48kg-50kg category

World Boxing Championship gold medalist Nikhat Zareen on Sunday won her bout against Helena Ismael Bagao to qualify for women's 48kg-50kg quarters at Commonwealth Games 2022. 

World champion Zareen knocked out Helena Ismael Bagao of Mozambique to storm into the quarterfinals of women's 50kg lightweight category. 

Zareen was no match for her young opponent as she dominated the bout from start to finish.

READ| Nikhat Zareen's epic response to Neeraj Chopra's congratulatory tweet goes viral, check now

The Indian used her rich experience to unsettle Bagao from the onset. She came out attacking and used her combinations of left and right punches to overpower her opponent.

Zareen landed clean punches on the face of her opponent in the final round to completely shock her, forcing the referee to call off the tie with 48 seconds remaining.

Zareen will next face reigning Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Troy Garton of New Zealand in the quarterfinals, where a win will secure her podium finish.

With inputs from PTI

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Top ITBP officer Sanjay Arora named new Delhi Police Commissioner
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.