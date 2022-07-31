Search icon
CWG 2022 latest updates: India storm into men's Table Tennis semifinals after beating Bangladesh 3-0

India qualified for the semifinals of the Men's Table Tennis event in the Commonwealth Games 2022, after beating Bangladesh 3-0.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 07:31 PM IST

CWG 2022 latest updates: India storm into men's Table Tennis semifinals after beating Bangladesh 3-0
India qualify for Men's Table Tennis semifinals at CWG 2022

India qualified for the semifinals of the Men's Table Tennis event in the Commonwealth Games 2022, after beating Bangladesh 3-0 on Sunday. The Indian side barely had to break any sweat as they stormed into the semifinals. 

The Indian duo of Harmeet Desai and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran started off things against Ramhimlian Bawm, and Mohutasin Ahmed Ridoy.

The Indian duo dominated against the Bangladeshis, defeating them 11-8, 11-6, 11-2 and gaining a 1-0 lead over the opponent.

READ| CWG 2022: Smriti Mandhana's unbeaten 63 leads Indian Women to 8-wicket win over Pakistan

Up next was star player Achanta Sharat Kamal who faced off against Md Rifat Sabbir. Kamal absolutely dominated his opponent and sent him packing out of the competition within three games by 11-4, 11-7, 11-2.

After winning this tie, India had a 2-0 lead over Bangladesh. Sathiyan was the next player and faced Ridoy in the next tie.

The pattern of Indian domination continued as Ridoy was defeated easily by 11-2, 11-3, 11-5. 

READ| CWG 2022 latest updates: Nikhat Zareen through to quarters after beating Helena Ismael Bagao

With this, India won the match comfortably by a margin of 3-0 and reached the semi-finals of the event. Indian men's table tennis has had an amazing campaign so far.

They finished at the top of Group 2 by winning over Barbados, Singapore and Northern Ireland.

Team India registered wins by an identical margin of 3-0 in all these matches. Commonwealth Games 2022 started from July 28 onwards in Birmingham and will go on till August 8. 

With inputs from ANI

CWG 2022: Smriti Mandhana's unbeaten 63 leads Indian Women to 8-wicket win over Pakistan
