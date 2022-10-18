Search icon
Watch: Curious toddler trips down from stands as father tries to save him during Scotland vs West Indies T20 WC match

The toddler's father ran to stop him from slipping off, but he couldn't and the toddler fell upside down.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 11:16 AM IST

Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

Bizarre incidents occur during cricket matches, whether on or off the field, and one such incident occurred during the first-round match between West Indies and Scotland in the T20 World Cup 2022.

A toddler suffered a horrible fall as he stumbled off the fence between the ground and the stands. The toddler's father ran to stop him from slipping off, but he couldn't and the toddler fell upside down. The incident happened during the first innings of the game, at the end of the 14th over, while Scotland was batting.

Luckily, the gap was not too deep and the child would not have injured himself majorly. The father jumped right behind to lift him and to make sure his safety. The clip of the child falling is now going viral all over social media and people are sharing it a lot.

On the match front, Scotland defeated West Indies by 42 runs. West Indies had won the toss and decided to bowl first. Scotland side put 160 runs on the board with the help of George Munsey’s unbeaten 66 of 53 balls. In response, West Indies got all out on 118 runs.

Scotland’s victory is the second shocker for cricketing fans all over the world. Earlier, Namibia had defeated Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka.

