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CSK vs SRH IPL 2026 Clash: Will MS Dhoni play tonight? Chepauk awaits Thala’s return amid retirement buzz

MS Dhoni’s possible return for CSK’s final home game against SRH has intensified retirement speculation ahead of today’s IPL 2026 clash at Chepauk, though the franchise is yet to confirm his availability.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : May 18, 2026, 11:09 AM IST

CSK vs SRH IPL 2026 Clash: Will MS Dhoni play tonight? Chepauk awaits Thala’s return amid retirement buzz
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Ahead of CSK vs SRH today's IPL match, MS Dhoni’s possible return for Chennai Super Kings’ final home league match against Sunrisers Hyderabad has reignited retirement speculation around the legendary captain. While CSK have not confirmed his availability, excitement at Chepauk has reached another level. 

Dhoni’s fitness battle continues:

In this IPL 2026 tournament, Dhoni has not played a single game because he is suffering from a calf strain injury. From the start of the tournament, the reports have said that to miss only the first two weeks, but after that, the injury turned into a longer rehabilitation process after he reportedly suffered another setback during a warm-up game.

The CSK team coach, Michael Hussey, had expressed that Dhoni was batting well in the nets but still lacked confidence while running between the wickets. Head coach Stephen Fleming later said that Dhoni had 'tweaked' his calf again, during recovery, so the franchise had to stay extra careful about his return.

Ashwin’s comment sparks hope:

The buzz around the SRH match went up a notch after Ravichandran Ashwin casually hinted that Dhoni might finally be back. While speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin said Dhoni had been close to selection for the last few matches and that there was a 'good chance' of him taking the field in Chennai. Since then, the mood with the fans has kind of changed from uncertainty to real anticipation. Now it feels like the call will hinge on match fitness, careful risk control, and overall team balance, not on a total absence of readiness.

Also read: Kerala: VD Satheesan sworn in as 13th CM, marks end of 10-year LDF rule; Check key attendees here

Why this match feels emotional:

The emotional weight around the fixture kind of builds from a statement Dhoni made in 2021 after CSK’s IPL title win. Back then, he said he wished his last T20 game would take place in Chennai, like properly at home. Now, since CSK are playing their last home match of IPL 2026 at Chepauk, lots of fans think this might be Dhoni’s farewell scene. Even so, there’s still no retirement announcement that has been made, so everyone is sort of guessing. For now, Dhoni’s comeback is still up in the air. But whether he takes the field or not, the vibe at Chepauk shows how huge this moment feels for CSK fans and for Indian cricket in general 

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