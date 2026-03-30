CSK vs RR IPL 2026: Can Vaibhav Sooryavanshi pose threat to Chennai bowlers in upcoming clash?

In IPL 2026 Match 3 at Barsapara Stadium, the Rajasthan Royals faced the Chennai Super Kings. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi emerged as a key threat with his aggressive batting, while Sanju Samson added extra excitement playing against his former team.

In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) faced the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 3 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on March 30, 2026. One of the biggest talking points before the match was young batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who is seen as a major threat to the CSK bowling attack. Fans and experts alike were eager to see if Sooryavanshi could continue his impressive form from previous games.

Sooryavanshi’s rising form:

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been in excellent form, and he is known for his aggressive batting style and ability to score quickly. He became one of the most imporatnt player of RR, and analysts believe his timing and shot selection make him difficult for even experienced CSK bowlers to handle in the match. His recent performances and batting style have drawn comparisons with some of the top young talents in Indian cricket. Many fans and players of the team consider him a key player who could decide the outcome of the match.

Match expectations:

Both team game was highly anticipated as they fielded strong squads. CSK, five-time IPL champions, brought more experienced players aiming in the match for an early-season win. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals looked determined to start their campaign positively, with Sooryavanshi playing a pivotal role in the batting lineup. Another focus point was Sanju Samson, playing against his former team, CSK, adding extra excitement for fans. Sanju Samson's recent performance is also very impactful for the match.

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Pitch and conditions:

For Sooryavanshi’s attacking style, the pitch at Barsapara Stadium favoured batsmen, making it ideal. Weather conditions were favourable, with no major rain interruptions expected. Experts shared predictions that the match could be high-scoring, with both teams capable of producing explosive performances on this pitch. Fans discussed strategies, playing XIs and potential key moments before the toss, showing how eagerly the IPL 2026 season is being followed.