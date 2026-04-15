CSK vs KKR: Shah Rukh Khan's team captain in trouble as BCCI imposes heavy fine on Ajinkya Rahane after 32-run loss

Skipper Ajinkya Rahane believes that his side did well with the ball to pull back Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to 192 on a good batting pitch, especially after a tough powerplay.

The 2026 season has offered Ajinkya Rahane little relief. With Kolkata Knight Riders struggling and still searching for their first victory after five matches — a first for the franchise in any league campaign — the captain has now been pulled up for violating the Code of Conduct. The breach occurred during Tuesday’s fixture against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, adding another setback to KKR’s difficult start.

Skipper Ajinkya Rahane believes that his side did well with the ball to pull back Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to 192 on a good batting pitch, especially after a tough powerplay.

However, he admitted that the KKR batting unit failed to build enough momentum, with a slow start and difficulties against spin, and stressed that a longer innings from one set batter could have made the difference in the chase.

BCCI imposes heavy fine on KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane

Rahane was fined by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for maintaining a slow over-rate during the match. Since it was the team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Rahane was fined INR 12 lakh. Over-rate regulations have been enforced strictly this year, placing the responsibility directly on captains to ensure overs are completed within the allocated time.

With this, Rahane became the fourth captain to be charged for a slow over-rate offence this season. Shreyas Iyer was the first, as Punjab Kings breached the rule in two games — against Gujarat Titans in New Chandigarh on March 31 and against CSK on April 2. Iyer was fined INR 12 lakh for the first offence and INR 24 lakh for the second. Shubman Gill was next, after Gujarat Titans’ offence against Delhi Capitals on April 8, followed by Ruturaj Gaikwad during CSK’s game against Delhi last week. Both were fined INR 12 lakh as it was their first offence.

KKR yet to register a win in IPL 2026

The defending champions from 2024 have slumped to a new low in IPL 2026, unable to claim a win across their opening five games. Their campaign began with a loss to Mumbai Indians, followed by a 65-run defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad on home turf. KKR earned their first point through a washout against Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens. But reversals against Lucknow Super Giants and CSK followed, keeping them anchored to the bottom of the standings.

Kolkata have now lost six straight IPL matches, including defeats to SRH and CSK in their final two completed games last season. This is their joint second-longest losing streak, matching the run from 2019. Their worst remains the nine-match losing streak in IPL 2009.

Coming to the match, asked to bat first, CSK posted 192/5 in 20 overs, powered by key contributions from Samson (48 off 32, 4 fours and 3 sixes) and Brevis (41 off 29, 4 fours and 2 sixes), while Kartik Tyagi impressed with figures of 2/35.