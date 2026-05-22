CSK vs GT IPL 2026: BCCI takes big action against Ruturaj Gaikwad, imposes fines of Rs 24 lakh; Here's why

Chennai Super Kings were knocked out of IPL 2026 after a heavy defeat to the Gujarat Titans and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was fined Rs 24 lakh for a slow over-rate breach.

Chennai Super Kings endured a heavy defeat and disciplinary setback after a poor outing against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026, as captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was fined for a slow over-rate following the team’s elimination from the playoff race.

CSK suffer record defeat and exit playoff race:

CSK’s IPL 2026 campaign kind of came to a disappointing end after that huge 89-run defeat by the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad . The result pretty much locked in their exit from the playoff race, and it also became one of the heaviest losses the franchise has seen. It’s also the third straight season where CSK have failed to qualify for the playoffs, so yeah…not exactly a great run.

Batting first, Gujarat posted a dominant 229/4. Their openers, Sai Sudharsan (84) and Shubman Gill (64), built a solid base with a 125-run partnership. Later on, Jos Buttler added the fireworks, with an unbeaten 57 off just 27 balls, which basically took the score past what CSK could realistically chase. On the bowling side for CSK, it was trouble all over the place. Only Gurjapneet Singh kept things tight enough, managing an economy under eight, while Anshul Kamboj looked a bit too costly.

When CSK went in to chase, it all fell apart early. Sanju Samson was dismissed for a golden duck, on the first ball itself, and after that, the batting order couldn’t really reassemble. The lineup never truly recovered, and the only real push came from Shivam Dube, who made 47 off 17 deliveries, quick and straight. In the end, CSK were bowled out for 140 in 13.4 overs. For Gujarat, Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, and Rashid Khan each grabbed three wickets, in what was a very clinical bowling effort overall.

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Over-rate breach leads to a fine for Gaikwad:

After the defeat, Ruturaj Gaikwad got hit with a Rs 24 lakh fine, since CSK were found guilty of keeping a slow over- rate for the second time this season…kinda. Per IPL rules, the rest of the squad, Impact Player Kartik Sharma in there too, were also slapped with fines of Rs 6 lakh or 25% of their match fees, whichever came out less.

This punishment really piled on CSK’s annoyance after a not-so-great season, where batting inconsistency and bowling troubles both played a role in their early exit. Even with huge expectations when IPL 2026 began, the franchise could not properly get going, so supporters felt let down, and the whole run ended on quite a heavy note.