Matheesha Pathirana, the rising pace bowler for Chennai Super Kings, has expressed his deep appreciation for MS Dhoni, the team's iconic figure, describing him as a father figure who has significantly shaped his career in the Indian Premier League. Since his debut in 2022, filling in for Adam Milne, the Sri Lankan bowler has forged a strong relationship with Dhoni, who has provided guidance on the field and offered familial support.

In an interview with CSK's official social media, Pathirana shared that Dhoni has mentored him with respect, wisdom, and patience, qualities that have led the young bowler to see the former Indian captain as a "cricketing father." This feeling is shared by Pathirana's parents, who hold Dhoni in high regard, similar to their own family.

Matheesha Pathirana on MS Dhoni

"Dhoni is like my father, because of the support and the mentorship and the guidance he is giving me when I'm in CSK. It's very similar to what my father did in my home. That's why I consider Dhoni my cricketing father," Pathirana said.

"It (Mali) is very familiar to me, because when we are in Sri Lanka, Mali means the younger brother...So that kind of legend calls me 'Mali', wow, this is so good. That's so good," he added.

Nicknamed 'Mali' by Dhoni, referencing his bowling style that mirrors Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga, 22-year-old Pathirana attributes much of his IPL development to Dhoni's influence. His parents have also spoken about Dhoni's promise to look after their son during his time in India. For Pathirana and his family, Dhoni's role extends far beyond the sport.

After an injury-shortened 2024 season, Dhoni's confidence in Matheesha was evident when CSK retained him for Rs 13 crore, making him the first fast bowler retained by the franchise before a mega auction.

Following a successful 2024 season, where he secured 14 wickets for CSK, Pathirana has started IPL 2025 strongly, taking four wickets in the first two matches. His pace and yorkers continue to be valuable assets, positioning him as a key bowler for CSK. He is expected to play a significant role in the upcoming match against the Delhi Capitals on April 4.