CSK initially considered Prithvi Shaw, who went unsold in the IPL 2025 auction, but lated opted for Mhatre instead. With a vacant overseas slot available, CSK chose to sign a local player.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have brought in 17-year-old opening batter Ayush Mhatre from Mumbai to replace regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has been ruled out of the current IPL season due to a hairline fracture in his elbow. Mhatre was called for trials by the Super Kings a week ago, but with the confirmation of Gaikwad's injury, he will undergo recovery and rehab, leading to MS Dhoni's return to captaincy for the team.

According to a Hindustan Times report, CSK considered Gujarat's Urvil Patel and Uttar Pradesh's Salman Nizar, in addition to Mhatre, before finalising the Mumbai opener. The report also mentioned that Mhatre will join the franchise in Mumbai a couple of days later, making him available for CSK's away match against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium next Sunday, April 20.

A Chennai Super Kings (CSK) source revealed that Ayush Mhatre will join the team in Mumbai soon. CSK initially considered Prithvi Shaw, who went unsold in the IPL 2025 auction, but lated opted for Mhatre instead. With a vacant overseas slot available, CSK chose to sign a local player.

As per Hindustan Times report, the source confirmed saying, "Yes, Ayush Mhatre has been identified as the replacement for Ruturaj Gaikwad. He has been asked to link up with the squad. He will be available for selection for the April 20 fixture against Mumbai Indian."

Meanwhile, CSK faces a challenging situation in the current IPL season, having suffered five losses in six matches. They are set to play against a strong Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium. Currently at the bottom of the table, CSK's only path forward is upwards, but the team's batters, who appear to be struggling with form, must lead the team's revival.

After Ruturaj Gaikwad's exclusion from the IPL 2025 season, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming announced that MS Dhoni, an uncapped player, would lead the team for the rest of the tournament. However, Dhoni's return to captaincy did not begin well, as CSK was defeated by eight wickets by the defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

MS Dhoni-led CSK will now square off against Rishabh Pant-led LSG today. However, ahead of the match, head coach Fleming said,

"I know there's a fascination with power and six hitting, but there's also a couple of teams doing well with good craft, and I'd be very sad if the day came to us just being in a baseball competition and talking about sixes and fours."