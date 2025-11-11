FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
SPORTS

CSK sends special birthday wish to Sanju Samson amid ongoing negotiations with RR ahead of IPL 2026: 'More power...'

CSK's special birthday wish for Sanju Samson fueled buzz amid ongoing negotiations with Rajasthan Royals. See post here

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Nov 11, 2025, 12:49 PM IST

CSK sends special birthday wish to Sanju Samson amid ongoing negotiations with RR ahead of IPL 2026: 'More power...'
TRENDING NOW

Chennai Super Kings extended their birthday wishes to Sanju Samson as the Rajasthan Royals captain nears a potential move to the Chennai-based franchise. Samson celebrated his 31st birthday on Tuesday, November 11, and continues to be a key player in the Indian T20I setup.

Reports emerged on Sunday, November 9, indicating that Chennai Super Kings are considering one of the most significant trades ahead of IPL 2026. The deal would likely see RR captain Samson move to Chennai, potentially involving CSK's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja going the other way. Additionally, England all-rounder Sam Curran is anticipated to join the Royals' team from CSK, alongside Jadeja.

As the move appears to be nearing completion, CSK shared a warm message for the wicketkeeper-batter on his birthday.

CSK's post for Sanju Samson

"More power to you, Sanju! Wishing you a super birthday!" wrote CSK on their official X account.

Meanwhile, there has been no official confirmation from either franchise regarding the deal, with retentions rumored to be announced on November 15.

Sanju Samson's collaboration with RR

Samson has been the face of Rajasthan Royals for over a decade, representing the franchise for 11 seasons. He joined RR in 2013 and swiftly became a key player, being retained before the 2014 season at just 19 years old.

After RR's two-year suspension (2016-17), Samson rejoined in 2018 and assumed the captaincy in 2021. Under his leadership and with the guidance of team director Kumar Sangakkara, RR advanced to the IPL final in 2022, their first appearance since winning the inaugural edition in 2008.

Samson captained the team in 67 matches, with 33 wins and losses each. He had his best IPL season in 2024, scoring 531 runs at an average of 48.27 and a strike rate of 153.47. He was retained for Rs 18 crore ahead of the 2025 season. However, a side injury during the campaign's midway point sidelined him for the second half of the tournament, leading to a decline in RR's performance, as they lost close matches. The team finished ninth out of ten.

