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CSK in Trouble? MS Dhoni likely to miss DC clash in Chepauk; Reports make big claim

Sources within the team suggest that Dhoni may require at least another week of recovery before he is considered fit for match selection.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Apr 08, 2026, 12:17 PM IST

CSK in Trouble? MS Dhoni likely to miss DC clash in Chepauk; Reports make big claim
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The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have received a significant blow in their IPL 2026 campaign, with MS Dhoni remaining sidelined due to a calf muscle strain. The 44-year-old veteran is still undergoing rehabilitation in Chennai and is highly unlikely to feature in the upcoming match against the Delhi Capitals on April 11.

Sources within the team suggest that Dhoni may require at least another week of recovery before he is considered fit for match selection.

Dhoni's absence a major concern

Dhoni's absence has been a significant talking point during the opening weeks of the season. The former captain has already opted out of the team's away fixtures in Guwahati and Bengaluru. While he was seen at a recent batting session in the CSK nets, he was notably absent from the home fixture against the Punjab Kings.

CSK Chief Executive Kasi Viswanathan provided an update on the situation, acknowledging the uncertainty surrounding the wicketkeeper-batter's return. "MS is undergoing rehab and it will take some time. We cannot say how much time," Viswanathan stated, confirming that the medical team is monitoring his progress daily.

CSK struggles continue

The timing of Dhoni's injury could not be worse for the five-time champions. CSK has suffered a dismal start to the IPL 2026 season, losing their first three matches. This marks the second-worst start in the franchise's history, following their four consecutive losses at the beginning of the 2022 season.

The team management was hopeful that Dhoni's experience would help stabilise a campaign that has quickly nosedived. With the team currently at the bottom of the table, the pressure is mounting on the leadership to find a winning combination at the Chepauk.

In a rare piece of positive news for the fans, the CEO also mentioned that Dewald Brevis is making progress in his recovery from a side strain. "We are hoping he will be available for the next game, but that will depend on how he progresses. We have a few days before the next game," Viswanathan added.

While the return of Brevis would bolster the batting order, the void left by Dhoni's tactical presence remains a primary concern.

Meanwhile, the CSK are scheduled to host the Kolkata Knight Riders on April 14, but the odds are currently stacked against Dhoni making an appearance for that fixture as well.

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