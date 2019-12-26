Crystal Palace vs West Ham, Premier League 2019-20: Live streaming, Dream11, teams, time in India & where to watch

Crystal Palace and West Ham United lock horns on Boxing Day for their Premier League fixture.

Crystal Palace have dropped down to the 12th position in the standings, courtesy of a 1-0 defeat at Newcastle United.

As for the Hammers, they will have had a 12-day break from action by the time that they take to the pitch at Selhurst Park due to last weekend's scheduled clash with Liverpool having been postponed.

When and where to watch Crystal Palace vs West Ham United

Where and when is the Crystal Palace vs West Ham United Premier League match being played?

The Crystal Palace vs West Ham United, Premier League match will be played on December 26, 2019, at Selhurst Park.

What time does the Crystal Palace vs West Ham United, Premier League match begin?

The Crystal Palace vs West Ham United match will begin at 8:30 PM IST on Thursday.

Where to watch Crystal Palace vs West Ham United, Premier League live in India (TV channels)?

The Crystal Palace vs West Ham United live telecast will be on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online Crystal Palace vs West Ham United​ live streaming?

The Crystal Palace vs West Ham United live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Crystal Palace vs West Ham United: Predicted Starting XIs

Crystal Palace: Guaita; Kelly, Tomkins, Sakho, Van Aanholt; Kouyate, Milivojevic, McArthur; Ayew, Benteke, Zaha

West Ham United: Fabianski; Zabaleta, Ogbonna, Balbuena, Cresswell; Snodgrass, Rice, Noble, Fornals; Antonio, Haller.