Crystal Palace vs Arsenal, Premier League 2019-20: Live streaming, Dream11, teams, time in India & where to watch

Arsenal make a short trip to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace.

A victory for Arsenal will be enough for them to move ahead of their hosts in the Premier League table.

If Palace win, they will move four points clear of the Gunners and into the top six if they prevail in this London derby.

When and where to watch Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

Where and when is the Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Premier League match being played?

The Crystal Palace vs Arsenal, Premier League match will be played on January 11, 2020, at Selhurst Park.

What time does the Crystal Palace vs Arsenal, Premier League match begin?

The Crystal Palace vs Arsenal match will begin at 6:00 PM IST on Saturday.

Where to watch Crystal Palace vs Arsenal, Premier League live in India (TV channels)?

The Crystal Palace vs Arsenal live telecast will be on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online Crystal Palace vs Arsenal live streaming?

The Crystal Palace vs Arsenal live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal: Predicted Starting XIs

Crystal Palace: Guaita; Kelly, Tomkins, Cahill, Riedeweld; McCarthy, Kouyate, McArthur; Ayew, Benteke, Zaha

Arsenal: Leno; Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, Luiz, Kolasinac; Torreira, Xhaka; Pepe, Ozil, Aubameyang; Lacazette.