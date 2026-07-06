‘Crossed a red line’: UEFA slams FIFA after Trump’s intervention clears Balogun for World Cup RO16 clash vs Belgium

UEFA has slammed FIFA for 'crossing a red line' by overturning US star Folarin Balogun's red card ban ahead of their World Cup clash against Belgium. The shocking decision follows direct intervention from US President Donald Trump.

European football’s governing body UEFA has strongly criticized FIFA for letting United States forward Folarin Balogun play in Tuesday's (IST) World Cup round-of-16 match against Belgium. Balogun received a red card in his last game, which typically results in an automatic ban. UEFA described FIFA's decision as 'incomprehensible and unjustifiable,' claiming the world body had "crossed a red line" and harmed the game's integrity.

Trump's intervention and FIFA's unusual decision

The incident began when Balogun received a red card for treading on Bosnia and Herzegovina's Tarik Muharemovic's ankle during the USA's 2-0 victory on Wednesday. A red card typically results in an automatic one-match suspension. However, FIFA unexpectedly suspended Balogun's sentence on Sunday, instead placing him on a one-year probation. This means he will only serve the ban if he makes a similar error again.

According to the Associated Press news agency, US President Donald Trump personally intervened to assist lift Balogun's ban. While Trump hailed the decision, the Belgian national team, known as the Red Devils, was outraged. Balogun is an important member for the US team, having already scored three goals in the tournament.

UEFA and Belgium react in anger

UEFA issued a stern statement clarifying that a one-match suspension following a red card is a severe regulation that cannot be modified for anyone, especially during a major tournament. 'The integrity of the game is at stake and the credibility of a competition is undermined,' UEFA stated.

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The Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) was likewise 'astonished' by the decision, describing it as a flagrant violation of FIFA World Cup 2026 standards. The RBFA noted that it is investigating all available ways to protect fair play. Meanwhile, Belgian coach Rudi Garcia openly derided FIFA's decision, comparing it to an April Fools' joke. 'I didn't know that in the offices of FIFA the 5th of July was the 1st of April in Europe,' Garcia replied.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/