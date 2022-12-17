Croatia vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 third-place playoff preview: Prediction, head to head, lineups

Morocco vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022

In the third-place playoff match on Saturday at the Khalifa International Stadium, Croatia and Morocco will compete for the World Cup 2022 bronze medal. Neither team should turn their back on a podium finish on the biggest platform.

While the Atlas Lions battled bravely against France, they were defeated by two goals to nil. Zlatko Dalic's team was easily defeated 3-0 by Argentina in their semi-final.

Prior to the game, the two teams had played just once, with Croatia defeating Morocco in the Hassan II Trophy on penalties after a thrilling 2-2 draw. The group-stage match ended 0-0 as Morocco went on to win the group ahead of the European heavyweights.

Croatia qualified for the knockout stage as Group F runners-up after beating Canada and drawing 0-0 with Belgium and Morocco. They subsequently defeated Japan in a penalty shootout, which was followed by an excellent penalty shootout victory over Brazil. Argentina, on the other hand, ended their season by eliminating them in the semifinal stage.

Morocco, on the other hand, began their World Cup campaign against Croatia and has since defeated Belgium, Spain, and Portugal. The African squad, the first from the FIFA World Cup to reach the semifinals, defeated Belgium 2-0 in the group stage before defeating Spain on penalties and Portugal 1-0 in the quarterfinals. The incumbent champions France then finished their journey by defeating them 0-2 in the semifinal.

Croatia vs Morocco head to head record

Croatia wins: 0

Morocco wins: 0

Draws: 2

Croatia goals: 2

Morocco goals: 2

Match history

December 11, 1996: Morocco 2-2 Croatia (Croatia won 7-6 on penalties) (Hassan II Trophy)

November 23, 2022: Morocco 0-0 Croatia (World Cup)

Match Details

Croatia vs Morocco- FIFA World Cup (Third Place Play-Off)

Date And Time: 17th December, 08:30 pm IST

Venue: Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar

Live Streaming Details

The Croatia vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 Third Place play-off match will be broadcast live via Sports18, Sports18 HD channels in India. Fans can also watch the live stream of the match at Jio Cinema app.

Predicted playing XI

Croatia: Livakovic, Juranovic, Lovren, Sutalo, Sosa; Modric, Jakic, Kovacic, Vlasic, Kramaric, Perisic

Morocco: Bono, Hakimi, El-Yamiq, Dari, Attiyat-Allah, Ounahi, Amrabat, Amallah, Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal

Goal Prediction: Croatia vs Morocco: 1-0

