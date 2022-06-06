Croatia vs France, UEFA Nations League: Live streaming, CRO vs FRA, time in India IST & where to watch on TV

All you need to know about UEFA Nations League clash between Croatia vs France.

As Croatia and France are all set to meet for their clash in the UEFA Nations League, fans cannot help but wonder if it will be a repeat of the 2018 World Cup final. The two teams will be aiming to bounce back from poor starts in League A Group 1.

While Zlatko Dalic's side was thumped 3-0 by Austria, the Didier Deschamps-less Bleus were stunned 2-1 by Denmark on their own turf.

When and where to watch Croatia vs France, the UEFA Nations League match

Where and when is Croatia vs France, UEFA Nations League match being played?

Croatia vs France, UEFA Nations League match will be played on June 7, 2022, at Stadion Poljud.

What time does Croatia vs France, UEFA Nations League match begin?

Croatia vs France, UEFA Nations League match will begin at 12:15 AM IST (Monday midnight in India).

Where to watch Croatia vs France, and UEFA Nations League live in India (TV channels)?

Croatia vs France, UEFA Nations League live match will be telecasted on Sony Network in India.

How and where to watch online Croatia vs France, UEFA Nations League live streaming?

Croatia vs France, UEFA Nations League live telecast will be available online on SonyLiv in India.

Croatia vs France, UEFA Nations League Dream11:

Croatia: Livakovic; Juranovic, Vida, Caleta-Car, Barisic; Modric, Kovacic; Vlasic, Pasalic, Orsic; Kramaric

France: Maignan; Kimpembe, L. Hernandez, Kounde; Clauss, Tchouameni, Rabiot, T. Hernandez; Griezmann; Benzema, Nkunku