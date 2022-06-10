Croatia vs Denmark, UEFA Nations League: Live streaming, CRO vs DEN, time in India IST & where to watch on TV

Denmark vs Croatia

Croatia are coming into this fixture after drawing against France on Tuesday. Moreover, they are sitting in the fourth position in the group with one point in two games. Croatia have had two wins, two draws and one loss in the last five games.

On the other hand, Denmark is coming into this fixture after winning against Austria on Tuesday. Moreover, they are sitting in the first position in the group with six points in two games. Denmark have had three wins and two losses in the last five games.

Denmark vs Croatia, the UEFA Nations League match will be played on June 11, 2022, at Parken.

Denmark vs Croatia, the UEFA Nations League match will begin at 12:15 AM IST (Friday midnight in India).

Denmark vs Croatia, UEFA Nations League live match will be telecasted on Sony Network in India.

Denmark vs Croatia, UEFA Nations League live telecast will be available online on SonyLiv in India.