Croatia vs Brazil Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy football tips for CRO vs BRA at FIFA World Cup 2022, Quarterfinal 1

After an intense battle between 32 teams, only 8 remain at the FIFA World Cup 2022, with five-time holders Brazil set to lock horns with the runners-up of FIFA World Cup 2018, Croatia. It will be a battle between Croatia's watertight defence, and Brazil's attacking arsenal.
While Neymar and Co will try to dictate the proceedings, they will know that a star-studded Croatian side, led by Luka Modric will pose all kinds of danger on the counter-attack.
The Selecao have been in sensational form at the World Cup in Qatar, while the Croatians have looked slightly less convincing but both sides face a stern test in the first Quarterfinal.
Brazil defeated the likes of Serbia and Switzerland, while they overcame South Korea 4-1 in their round of 16 tie. Modric's side meanwhile beat Japan 3-1 on penalties, following a win over Canada, and draws against Belgium and Morocco.
Dream11 Prediction – Croatia vs Brazil, Quarterfinal 1 of FIFA World Cup 2022
Goalkeeper – Alisson
Defenders – Danilo, Marquinhos, Silva, Gvardiol
Midfielders – Casemiro, Kovacic, Modric
Strikers – Richarlison (vc), Neymar Jr (c), Vinicius Jr
Croatia vs Brazil probable playing XIs
Brazil: Alisson; A Sandro, T Silva, Marquinhos, Danilo; Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta; V Junior, Neymar, Raphinha; Richarlison
Croatia: Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa; Kovacic, Brozovic, Modric; Kramaric, Petkovic, Perisic
CRO vs BRA My Dream11 team
Alisson, Danilo, Marquinhos, Silva, Gvardiol, Casemiro, Kovacic, Modric, Richarlison (vc), Neymar Jr (c), Vinicius Jr
Croatia vs Brazil Match Details
Croatia vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinal 1 is scheduled to start at 08:30 PM IST on Friday, December 9.