Croatia vs Brazil Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy football tips for CRO vs BRA at FIFA World Cup 2022, Quarterfinal 1

CRO vs BRA Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, probable playing XI, Best Player's list for Croatia vs Brazil, FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinal 1.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 09, 2022, 09:32 AM IST

Croatia vs Brazil: Luka Modric up against Neymar

After an intense battle between 32 teams, only 8 remain at the FIFA World Cup 2022, with five-time holders Brazil set to lock horns with the runners-up of FIFA World Cup 2018, Croatia. It will be a battle between Croatia's watertight defence, and Brazil's attacking arsenal. 

While Neymar and Co will try to dictate the proceedings, they will know that a star-studded Croatian side, led by Luka Modric will pose all kinds of danger on the counter-attack.

The Selecao have been in sensational form at the World Cup in Qatar, while the Croatians have looked slightly less convincing but both sides face a stern test in the first Quarterfinal. 

Brazil defeated the likes of Serbia and Switzerland, while they overcame South Korea 4-1 in their round of 16 tie. Modric's side meanwhile beat Japan 3-1 on penalties, following a win over Canada, and draws against Belgium and Morocco. 

Dream11 Prediction – Croatia vs Brazil, Quarterfinal 1 of FIFA World Cup 2022

Goalkeeper –  Alisson

Defenders – Danilo, Marquinhos, Silva, Gvardiol

Midfielders –  Casemiro, Kovacic, Modric

Strikers –  Richarlison (vc), Neymar Jr (c), Vinicius Jr

Croatia vs Brazil​ probable playing XIs

Brazil: Alisson; A Sandro, T Silva, Marquinhos, Danilo; Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta; V Junior, Neymar, Raphinha; Richarlison

Croatia: Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa; Kovacic, Brozovic, Modric; Kramaric, Petkovic, Perisic

CRO vs BRA My Dream11 team

Alisson, Danilo, Marquinhos, Silva, Gvardiol, Casemiro, Kovacic, Modric, Richarlison (vc), Neymar Jr (c), Vinicius Jr

Croatia vs ​Brazil Match Details

Croatia vs ​Brazil FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinal 1 is scheduled to start at 08:30 PM IST on Friday, December 9. 

