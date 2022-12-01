Croatia vs Belgium Dream11 prediction: Fantasy football tips for CRO vs BEL FIFA World Cup 2022, match 41

Croatia vs Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2022

Belgium's 13-game unbeaten streak in World Cup group stage games ended on Sunday with a 2-0 defeat to Morocco. The setback proved to be a fatal blow for Roberto Martinez's side, who are currently third in Group F.

In their first FIFA World Cup 2022 match, Belgium defeated Canada 1-0. Michy Batshuayi scored the game's lone goal, giving Belgium an important victory.

Belgium must now defeat Croatia on Thursday in order to remain in the Qatar World Cup. The game between Belgium and Croatia will be contested at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium.

Croatia, on the other hand, has remained unblemished in their opening two matches at the Qatar World Cup. A draw against Belgium will be enough for last year's runners-up to advance to the round of 16. Zlatko Dalic's men are coming off a 4-1 thrashing of Canada.

Match Details

Croatia vs Belgium

Date: 2nd December 2022

Time: 8:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium

Croatia vs Belgium- Dream11 Prediction

Goalkeeper: Dominik Livakovic

Defenders: Thomas Meunier, Toby Alderweireld, Borna Sosa

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne ( captain), Luka Modric, Youri Tielemans, Leandro Trossard, Ivan Perisic

Attackers: Michy Batshuayi (Vice Captain), Andrej Kramaric

Croatia vs Belgium- My Dream11 team

Courtois, Lovren, Juranovic, Gvardiol, Alderweireld, Modric (VC), Kovacic, Brozovic, De Bruyne, Kramaric (C), Batshuayi

