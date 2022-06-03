Croatia vs Austria, UEFA Nations League: Live streaming, CRO vs AUT, time in India IST & where to watch on TV

Croatia vs Austria, UEFA Nations League

Croatia is all set to take on Austria in the UEFA Nations League ongoing campaign on Friday. Both teams have been inconsistent this year.

Austria had topped their group in League B in the previous edition and is now competing in the league's top flight.

READ | Belgium vs Netherlands, UEFA Nations League: Live streaming, BEL vs NED, time in India IST & where to watch on TV

Croatia, on the other hand, had finished in third place in their group and had not been that impressive during their transitional period.

When and where to watch Croatia vs Austria, the UEFA Nations League match

Where and when is Croatia vs Austria, UEFA Nations League match being played?

Croatia vs Austria, UEFA Nations League match will be played on June 4, 2022, at Stadion Gradski vrt.

What time does Croatia vs Austria, UEFA Nations League match begin?

Croatia vs Austria, UEFA Nations League match will begin at 12:15 AM IST (Friday midnight in India).

Where to watch Croatia vs Austria, and UEFA Nations League live in India (TV channels)?

Croatia vs Austria, UEFA Nations League live match will be telecasted on Sony Network in India.

How and where to watch online Croatia vs Austria, UEFA Nations League live streaming?

Croatia vs Austria, UEFA Nations League live telecast will be available online on SonyLiv in India.

Croatia vs Austria, UEFA Nations League Dream11:

Croatia: Dominik Livakovic; Josko Gvardiol, Duje Caleta-Car, Domagoj Vida; Josip Juranovic, Borna Barisic, Marcelo Brozovic, Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic; Andrej Kramaric, Josip Brekalo

Austria: Heinz Lindner; David Alaba, Stefan Posch, Philipp Lienhart, Stefan Lainer; Konrad Laimer, Christoph Baumgartner, Xaver Schlager; Marcel Sabitzer, Marko Arnautovic, Sasa Kalajdzic