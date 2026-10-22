Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Why Portuguese icon is set to earn twice as much as his Argentine rival in 2026

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to earn twice as much as Lionel Messi in 2026. Discover how the Portuguese superstar’s salary, endorsements and commercial deals compare with the Argentine icon’s earnings.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have commanded global attention for more than twenty years. Their remarkable personal achievements and collection of trophies have driven an intense competitive spirit, transforming their rivalry into one of sport's most legendary matchups.

Yet a fresh battleground has emerged beyond the pitch, centered on sponsorship deals, personal legacy, and economic power. This competition transcends mere earnings—it reflects how both athletes strategically build and maintain their influence across personal and commercial domains.

According to Forbes' most recent assessment, Ronaldo and Messi rank among the world's top 10 highest-earning athletes. The Portuguese superstar is anticipated to earn approximately $300 million this season, substantially outpacing Messi's projected $145 million.

Ronaldo's financial breakdown

At 41 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo maintains his position atop Forbes' rankings of the globe's wealthiest footballers, claiming first place for the fourth year running. Portugal's captain is expected to generate $250 million from his Al Nassr contract during the 2026-27 season. Beyond his playing salary, he anticipates an additional $50 million from sponsorships and various commercial endeavors.

Messi's financial breakdown

Lionel Messi secures the second position with projected earnings of $145 million. The Inter Miami player is anticipated to receive $70 million in compensation from his MLS contract and related playing activities, while his external revenue streams—encompassing sponsorships and brand collaborations—are expected to contribute a further $75 million.

These elite athletes demonstrate contrasting revenue models, with Ronaldo's income primarily anchored in his football salary and Messi deriving substantial earnings from ventures beyond athletics. Combined, they are projected to accumulate $445 million during the 2026-27 season, representing nearly half of the $942 million that Forbes projects the world's 10 highest-paid footballers will collectively earn.