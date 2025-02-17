The debate between Ronaldo and Messi may never end, but both have left an unforgettable legacy in football

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are considered the greatest footballers of all time. For over a decade, they dominated the sport, winning a combined 15 Ballon d'Or awards and setting records that may never be broken.

Their rivalry was at its peak during their time in Spain, with Ronaldo leading Real Madrid and Messi shining for Barcelona in El Clásico battles. Now, in the final years of their careers, Ronaldo plays in Saudi Arabia, while Messi is in the United States.

Messi spent most of his European career at Barcelona, where he won numerous trophies, before moving to Paris Saint-Germain and adding two more league titles. He also achieved great success with Argentina, winning the Copa América twice and leading his country to the 2022 World Cup victory.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, won league titles in England, Spain, and Italy. While he never won a World Cup, he led Portugal to Euro 2016 glory.

The debate over who is the greatest continues. In a 2023 poll by The Athletic, former players were asked who had the better career. Ronaldo received 66% of the votes, while Messi got 34%. However, when asked which player they would have preferred to play alongside, Messi won overwhelmingly with 72% of the votes.

Recently, Ronaldo declared himself "the most complete player in history" during an interview for his 40th birthday. However, Messi’s former teammate and current Inter Miami manager, Javier Mascherano, had a subtle response.

"I have a lot of respect for Cristiano, but I have my own thoughts, and it isn’t that," Mascherano said.

The debate between Ronaldo and Messi may never end, but both have left an unforgettable legacy in football.