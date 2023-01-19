Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Saudi XI vs PSG predicted XI, live streaming in India- All you need to know

Ronaldo vs Messi match will take place on January 19

Cristiano Ronaldo will make his debut in Saudi Arabia after signing with Al Nassr, leading a combined team of Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal in a star-studded match against PSG. The football world was stunned when Ronaldo signed a 2.5-year deal with Al-Nassr following his departure from Manchester United. This will be Ronaldo's first appearance for Al-Nassr before officially joining the club.

All eyes will be on Lionel Messi as well as Ronaldo when the two superstars face off in a friendly fixture on Thursday, January 19th. Messi, the captain of the 2022 FIFA World Cup-winning team, recently made his return to the pitch, and fans are eager to see how he fares against a team led by Ronaldo. This match-up between two of the greatest footballers of all time is sure to be an exciting spectacle that no fan will want to miss.

Apart from Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, Neymar Jr., and Sergio Ramos, many other star players will be in action in this star-studded fixture. Mbappé's heroics in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final saw Argentina and France finish level after full-time, with the latter eventually prevailing in the penalty shootout.

Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi will be the driving forces behind Paris Saint-Germain, while Cristiano Ronaldo will be the one to bear the brunt of the responsibility for the combined team. On January 22, Ronaldo will make his debut for Al Nassr, and will have the opportunity to play alongside some of his new teammates for the first time.

The Portuguese superstar has reportedly signed a deal worth an astonishing 200 million euros, making him the highest-paid footballer in the world and surpassing Mbappe's previous record.

Here’s all you need to know about PSG and Riyadh Season Team 11 match:

When and where will Saudi XI vs PSG match take place?

The Saudi XI vs PSG match will take place at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Thursday (January 19). The match will start at 10:30 PM IST.

Will the Saudi XI vs PSG match have a live telecast in India?

The Saudi XI vs PSG match will not have a live telecast on TV in India.

Where to watch Saudi XI vs PSG live streaming in India?

The Saudi XI vs PSG match will be streamed live on PSG TV, PSG's Facebook page, PSG's YouTube channel, PSG's Twitch channel and Onefootball app for the Indian audience.

Messi vs Ronaldo- PSG vs Riyadh All-Star XI predicted lineup:

PSG: Navas; Hakimi, Ramos, Bitshiabu, Bernat, Vitinha, Sanches, Soler, Messi, Mbappe, Neymar

Saudi All-Star XI: Al-Owais, Abdulhamid, Gonzalez, Hyun-soo, Konan, Cuellar, Al-Faraj, Talisca, Carillo, Ighalo, Ronaldo

