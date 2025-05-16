Cristiano Ronaldo has topped Forbes' highest-paid athletes list for the third consecutive year and fifth time in his career, thanks to new sponsorships and millions of social network followers.

Cristiano Ronaldo, the former star of Real Madrid and Manchester United, has once again claimed the top spot on Forbes' list of the highest-paid athletes for 2025, marking his third consecutive year at number one. With an impressive earning of USD 275 million (approximately Rs 2,356 crore) between May 2024 and May 2025, this achievement also marks the fifth time Ronaldo has led the Forbes rankings overall.

Forbes' latest report highlights a record total earning of USD 4.23 billion (approximately Rs 36,238 crore) among the top 50 athletes, reflecting a significant increase from last year's total of USD 3.88 billion (approximately Rs 33,240 crore).

Ronaldo's on-field rival, Lionel Messi, ranks fifth on the list with earnings of USD 135 million (approximately Rs 1,157 crore). Notably, this year saw no female athletes make the top 50, with American tennis sensation Coco Gauff narrowly missing out by USD 19.2 million. Additionally, no Indian athletes were featured in this year's rankings.

Currently playing for Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr, Ronaldo increased his earnings by USD 15 million from the previous year, thanks to lucrative off-field endorsements and sponsorship deals, bolstered by his substantial social media following of 939 million as of May 2025.

Despite his financial success, Ronaldo's move to Al Nassr has not yet resulted in any major trophies for the club. Following him on the list is Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who ranks second, while boxer Tyson Fury occupies the fourth position.

In addition to Ronaldo and Messi, Karim Benzema is the third footballer to make the top 10, coming in at eighth place. Other NBA superstars featured in the rankings include LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

Baseball sensation Shohei Ohtani currently ranks ninth with an impressive USD 102.5 million in earnings, largely due to the strategic deferral of a significant portion of his lucrative contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers' triumphant World Series victory further amplified his financial success last year.

Completing the top ten is NBA superstar Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns, who has amassed USD 101.4 million.

World's 10 highest-paid athletes 2025

1. Cristiano Ronaldo, football: USD 275m

2. Stephen Curry, basketball: USD 156m

3. Tyson Fury, boxing: USD 146m

4. Dak Prescott, American football: USD 137m

5. Lionel Messi, football: USD 135m

6. LeBron James, basketball: USD 133.8m

7. Juan Soto, baseball: USD 114m

8. Karim Benzema, football: USD 104m

9. Shohei Ohtani, baseball: USD 102.5m

10. Kevin Durant, basketball: USD 101.4m

